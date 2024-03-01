Wennberg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Wennberg's contributions helped Philipp Grubauer walk away with his first shutout of the campaign. This was Wennberg's first multi-point effort in 2023-24 -- his last was in the second round of the playoffs versus the Stars last spring. The center posted a meager one goal and four assists over nine outings in February. Wennberg is at 25 points, 79 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 59 appearances. Despite his lack of offense, he could be a trade target over the next week for his solid two-way play.