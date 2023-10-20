Wennberg posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Wennberg helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the third period. The assist was Wennberg's first point in five outings this season, as he has not been immune from the team's early struggles on offense. The 29-year-old center has added nine shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and a minus-2 rating while playing in his usual second-line role. Wennberg has seen minimal power-play time so far, which may make it difficult for him to match the 38 points he produced in 82 contests last season.