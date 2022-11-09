Wennberg notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Wennberg set up an Andre Burakovsky goal in the first period. With two goals and three assists in the last five games, Wennberg's offense has been steadier than usual of late. The 28-year-old center now has eight points, 22 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and nine blocked shots through 14 appearances this season.