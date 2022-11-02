Wennberg notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Wennberg has an assist in each of his last two games, the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests this season. The 28-year-old center is up to a goal, four helpers, 17 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests. He's seen top-line usage lately, but his pass-first style and solid defensive play don't lead to the fantasy value associated with that kind of role.