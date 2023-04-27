Wennberg logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Wennberg helped out on a Morgan Geekie tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Wennberg has been a solid contributor with a goal, three assists, five shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating. The 28-year-old center continues to play valuable minutes at both ends of the ice in a second-line role.
