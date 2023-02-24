Wennberg notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Wennberg won a faceoff back to Vince Dunn, who tallied at 1:17 of the second period. The helped snapped a four-game point drought for Wennberg, his longest since the start of December. The 28-year-old center won't put up big numbers often, but he's up to 10 goals, 18 helpers, 73 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 58 contests this season.