Wennberg picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Wennberg helped out on a Vince Dunn goal in the third period. The assist snapped a three-game slump for Wennberg, who has held down a top-six role despite producing three helpers through 11 contests. He's added 14 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 29-year-old's defensive work often goes understated, but he's not shooting or scoring enough to do much good in fantasy.