Wennberg logged a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Wennberg was in the middle of a passing play and set up Oliver Bjorkstrand for the tally. Through 11 games in January, Wennberg has three goals and two assists, though his helper Friday was his first power-play point of the month. The veteran center is up to 20 points (three on the power play) with 65 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 48 outings this season.