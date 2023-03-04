Wennberg scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team that drafted him 14th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, Wennberg took a feed from Eeli Tolvanen right on Elvis Merzlikins' doorstep and tucked the puck behind the Columbus goalie to give Seattle a 3-2 lead midway through the third period. Wennberg remains a middling fantasy option despite his consistent power-play time, and the 28-year-old has just 11 goals and 31 points in 62 games this season.