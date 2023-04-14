Wennberg notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Wennberg set up Jaden Schwartz for the Kraken's lone goal of the game. It's been a bit of quiet April for Wennberg, who has just three assists in the final eight games of the season. The 28-year-old center had 38 points in 82 contests overall, his most productive season since his 59-point campaign in 2016-17.
