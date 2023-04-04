Wennberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Wennberg set up a Will Borgen tally in the third period, which erased the Coyotes' slim chances of a comeback. Over his last 13 games, Wennberg's offense has cooled off -- he has a goal and three assists with a minus-6 rating in that span. For the season, the veteran center is at 36 points (one shy of last year's total), 97 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 76 appearances.