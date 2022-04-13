Wennberg notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Wennberg set up Adam Larsson's second-period tally. It's been a solid April for Wennberg, who has two goals and three assists in six games this month. The arrival of Matty Beniers dropped Wennberg more firmly into a second-line role for at least this contest. The 27-year-old Swede has 34 points, 83 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 71 contests.
