Wennberg scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

The Kraken couldn't cash in on a second-period power play, but Wennberg's goal came two seconds after it expired to give them a 3-1 lead. The 28-year-old is often more of a pass-first player -- he's exceeded 10 goals in just three of his eight NHL campaigns, and he's never potted more than 17. In addition to his goal, he has a plus-1 rating, two shots on net and a blocked shot through two contests this season.