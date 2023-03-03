Wennberg logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Wennberg set up the first of Oliver Bjorkstrand's tallies in the contest. While the results on the scoresheet are lacking -- Wennberg has just five helpers over 12 games since the start of February -- he's been a positive influence on puck possession lately. The 28-year-old center has 29 points, 80 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances.