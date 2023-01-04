Wennberg scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Wennberg set up Jared McCann's second-period tally before adding the empty-netter in the third. Prior to Tuesday, Wennberg had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games. The 28-year-old center now has seven tallies, 17 points, 47 shots, 28 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 36 appearances while continually providing a solid two-way game in a top-six role.