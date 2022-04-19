Wennberg posted an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Wennberg had the secondary helper on Victor Rask's go-ahead goal in the second period. With two goals and four assists in eight games in April, Wennberg has found a solid level on offense. The 27-year-old center is up to the 35-point mark for the fourth time in his eight-year career. He's added 84 shots on net, a minus-23 rating and five power-play points through 73 outings.