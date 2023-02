Wennberg registered two assists in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Wennberg also had a plus-1 rating, a shot and two hits in the game. That gives him 10 goals, 27 points, a plus-1 rating, 67 shots and 33 hits in 53 contests in 2022-23. He was going through an underwhelming stretch offensively over his previous 14 games, providing two goals and six points.