Wennberg notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Wennberg helped out on Brandon Tanev's goal in the first period. Tanev nearly returned the favor on a shorthanded rush later in the frame, but Wennberg's stuff-in at the front of the net was called back for goaltender interference. Wennberg snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, but his offense is still a bit light early in the campaign. He's managed four assists with 23 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.