Wennberg notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Wennberg set up a Jared McCann goal in the third period. Since the start of January, Wennberg has three goals and three assists over 14 outings. He won't light up the scoreboard a lot, but he plays a steady two-way game in a second-line role. Wennberg is up to 21 points, 66 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 51 outings this season.