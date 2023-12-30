Wennberg logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Wennberg won a faceoff back to Oliver Bjorkstrand, who left a touch pass for Vince Dunn to fire home. The helper was Wennberg's first power-play point since Nov. 16, though he's remained a staple on one of the Kraken's power-play units. The center is up to 15 points (two on the power play), 52 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances.