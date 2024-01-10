Wennberg scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Wennberg's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last eight games. He chips in some occasional offense while providing solid overall play in a second-line role. For the season, Wennberg has 16 points, 57 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances.