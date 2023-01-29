Wennberg scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wennberg had a special Saturday -- he played in his 600th career game and celebrated the occasion by scoring against the team that drafted him 14th overall in 2013. The 28-year-old isn't the most prolific scorer, as he's notched 78 tallies and 213 assists in his nine-year career. He's tallied twice in the last three games and now has 10 goals, 24 points, 63 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 49 outings this season.