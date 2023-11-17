Wennberg scored a goal on three shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Wennberg finished a pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand to beat Semyon Varlamov on the power play. This goal gives the Swedish forward goals in back-to-back games after he failed to score in his first 16 games. He is now on a three-game point streak and has two goals and six points on the season. Wennberg should continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit.