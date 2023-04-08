Wennberg (ear) is expected to play Saturday against Chicago after fully participating in the morning skate, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Wennberg had a bandage over his ear during Saturday's session after taking a puck to the head in the third period of Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though he will miss any additional time. Wennberg has supplied 13 goals, 36 points, 97 shots on goal and 62 blocked shots in 78 appearances this season.