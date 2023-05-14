Wennberg registered an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Wennberg set up Jordan Eberle for the empty-net goal late in the third period. It's been tough for Wennberg to find consistency on offense this postseason -- he's at seven points with 12 shots on net, 21 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 13 contests. Three of those points have come across six outings in the second round.
