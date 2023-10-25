Wennberg notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Wennberg has earned two assists over his last three games. The 29-year-old center isn't the only Kraken skater struggling to put up offense, but he's been solid defensively with seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating despite the team's early struggles. He's added 11 shots on net, six PIM and four hits while occupying his usual second-line center role.
More News
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Picks up helper•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Collects two points vs. Dallas•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Pockets assist in win•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Lends helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Alexander Wennberg: Two points in Game 1 win•