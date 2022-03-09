Wennberg scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Wennberg has picked up three of his seven goals this season in his last four games. He scored at 9:20 of the second period Tuesday. The 27-year-old has 26 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-20 rating while filling a top-six role through 59 appearances.
