Wennberg scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Will Borgen took a low shot from the point, and Wennberg tipped it top corner for the Kraken's first goal of the game at 9:52 of the second period. Wennberg has a pair of goals and two assists during a three-game point streak to begin March. He's started to see the reward of strong overall play, and he now has 12 goals, 32 points, 83 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 63 contests.