Wennberg scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Wennberg's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, as he buried a shot past Alexandar Georgiev on a pass from Jaden Schwartz. In the third, Wennberg set up Morgan Geekie's insurance tally. Wennberg is more of a playmaker, but he showed off his shot Tuesday and will likely need to do more of that in the playoffs. The center had 38 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-7 rating while playing in all 82 regular-season contests.