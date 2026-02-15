Benier scored twice in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 9-1 win over Rimouski on Sunday.

Bernier was initially assigned to QMJHL Baie-Comeau to continue his recovery from offseason ACL surgery, but he was flipped to Chicoutimi on Dec. 19. It was another month before Benier was able to debut for the Sagueneens, but he's now scored three goals over his last two games. He has a total of four points in seven contests. The Kraken third-rounder (2024) had 46 points in 59 regular-season outings last season, and he'll look to be a positive contributor on one of the Q's top teams for the remainder of the campaign.