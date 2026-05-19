Bernier agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Bernier was limited to just 21 regular-season games with QMJHL Chicoutimi this season, recording four goals and eight assists before adding seven points in 20 postseason clashes. The 19-year-old winger will need more time developing before he gets a shot at an NHL roster, so fantasy managers in dynasty formats will need to be patient.