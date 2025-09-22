Bernier (knee) was reassigned to QMJHL Baie-Comeau on Monday.

The Kraken announced earlier this month that Bernier hadn't yet resumed on-ice activities following offseason ACL surgery. He didn't appear in Sunday's preseason game against the Canucks, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the ice. However, he was unsurprisingly sent back to his junior club, where he's expected to play once he's healthy.