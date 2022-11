Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Burakovsky earned his 10th assist of the year on a Jordan Eberle goal in the first period. Through six games in November, Burakovsky's remained strong with a goal and five helpers, though his assist Sunday was his first power-play point this month. The winger has 14 points (seven on the power play), 41 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating in 16 contests overall.