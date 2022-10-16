Burakovsky registered a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Burakovsky set up goals by Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz in the third period, making the game look closer than it was. Through his first three games with the Kraken, Burakovsky has four points, three of which have come with the man advantage. He's added nine shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a top-six role, and it appears he's emerging as a reliable source of offense for his new team as he did a year ago with the Avalanche.