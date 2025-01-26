Burakovsky notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Burakovsky set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally to open the scoring 2:16 into the second period. Offense remains limited for Burakovsky, who has a goal and four helpers over 12 outings in January while filling a middle-six role. The veteran winger is up to 18 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 47 appearances. Burakovsky's place in the lineup looks secure, but his production doesn't warrant consideration in standard fantasy formats.