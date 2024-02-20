Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Burakovsky ended a seven-game point drought when he assisted on Jared McCann's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Burakovsky has now gone 14 games without a goal, logging just three assists in that span. He's been in a second-line role for a majority of that time, but the Kraken's offense hasn't been all that consistent. Burakovsky has just seven points and 34 shots on net through 24 appearances this season, making him a major disappointment for fantasy managers that thought he could bounce back after an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign.