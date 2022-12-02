Burakovsky notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Burakovsky had a helper on Jaden Schwartz's power-play goal in the second period to get the Kraken on the board. In overtime, Burakovsky jarred the puck loose after a contested faceoff, setting up Matty Beniers' breakaway for the game-winner. During his five-game point streak, Burakovsky has five goals and five helpers. The 27-year-old is up to 25 points (nine tallies, 16 assists), 10 power-play points, 63 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 23 contests this season.