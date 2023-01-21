Burakovsky (undisclosed) could boil down to a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Colorado, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Confirmation on Burakovsky's status against the Avalanche should surface once the Kraken take the ice for pregame warmups. The 27-year-old winger has racked up 13 goals and 38 points through 45 games this campaign.
