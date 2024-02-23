Burakovsky notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Burakovsky helped out on a Vince Dunn tally in the first period. This was Burakovsky's second straight game with an assist, which follows his recent seven-game drought. The winger is up to eight points, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 25 appearances this season. Burakovsky has been on the second line recently, and it appears he's finally finding his way on offense again.