Burakovsky scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Burakovsky snapped a nine-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 30-year-old winger earned four assists in that span and has generally been steady on the third line in recent weeks. For the season, he's at seven goals, 27 points, 100 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 68 appearances.