Burakovsky (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Burakovsky was injured in the first period, and he won't be able to finish the game. Injury luck has not been on his side this season -- he missed 29 of 30 games between Oct. 24 and Dec. 27 due to a pair of injuries. The Kraken have a back-to-back Monday and the Tuesday, so it's unclear if he'll be available in either of those games. Kailer Yamamoto would likely enter the lineup in a fourth-line role if Burakovsky misses time.