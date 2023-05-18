Burakovsky's lower-body injury is a tear in his groin, Kraken GM Ron Francis told Alison Lukan of Root Sports on Thursday.

Burakovsky didn't play past Feb. 7 because of the injury, but Francis expects him to completely recover in time for the start of next season. The 28-year-old forward had 13 goals and 39 points in 49 outings in 2022-23. Burakovsky still has four seasons left on his five-year, $27.5 million contract.