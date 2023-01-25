Burakovsky (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Wednesday, Seattle coach Dave Hakstol informed Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site.
Burakovsky was already suspected to be a game-time call after he missed Saturday's contest against Colorado and then didn't skate with the main group Tuesday, but Hakstol's statement Wednesday further enforced Burakovsky's status. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 38 points in 45 contests in 2022-23. John Hayden, who made his NHL season debut Saturday, might draw into the lineup if Burakovsky is unavailable.
