Burakovsky (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision Friday versus Philadelphia, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Burakovsky, who last played Dec. 7, has three assists in seven contests this season. Injuries have limited him over the past two campaigns, but he did score 22 goals and 61 points in 80 outings with the Avalanche in 2021-22. If Burakovsky returns Friday, then Devin Shore might be a healthy scratch.