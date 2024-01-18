Burakovsky (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Edmonton on Thursday, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.

Burakovsky has missed the last two games after getting hurt in the opening period in Columbus on Saturday. Burakovsky has played only 13 games this season. He missed 20 games with an upper-body injury suffered Oct. 21 before missing nine games with an undisclosed injury a month ago. Look for Burakovsky to return to a top-six role when he finally gets healthy.