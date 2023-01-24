Burakovsky (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Canucks, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.

Burakovsky didn't skate with the main group Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's contest versus Colorado. If he can't play, Daniel Sprong could be in line to skate alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle again. Burakovsky has 13 goals and 38 points in 45 games this season.