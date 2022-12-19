Burakovsky logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Burakovsky set up Yanni Gourde for a shot on the first shift of the third period, and Ryan Donato tipped it in for the goal. The helper was Burakovsky's third point in his last seven games -- that rough stretch has seen him demoted to the third line and second power-play unit. The 27-year-old winger is now at 10 goals, 18 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 30 appearances, though he should move back into the top six the next time head coach Dave Hakstol shuffles his lines.