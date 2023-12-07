Burakovsky (upper body) is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday versus New Jersey, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Burakovsky, who was on injured reserve, hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 21 due to the injury. He has just two assists in six contests this campaign, though he did provide 22 goals and 61 points in 80 outings in 2021-22. Burakovsky is projected to serve in a top-six role and the first power-play unit.