Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Burakovsky helped out on a Jaden Schwartz goal with 30 seconds left in the third period. The assist gave Burakovsky a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers). The winger has earned eight points (six on the power play) through nine contests while adding 24 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and four PIM in a top-six role. He may not hover around a point-per-game pace all year, but he looks like a steady player through the first couple of weeks of the season.