Burakovsky notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Burakovsky is starting to show some life on offense with an assist in three of the last four games. The winger set up a Vince Dunn tally in the third period. A lineup shuffle saw Burakovsky swap places with Oliver Bjorkstrand, and while that's technically a demotion for Burakovsky, it matters less in the Kraken's balanced offense. The 29-year-old is up to nine points, 41 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 27 appearances.